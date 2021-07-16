MAP: Freeways closed in Detroit due to flooding; more rain expected through Friday

Heavy rain Friday has closed freeways in Detroit and caused delays on the roadways that are still open.

As of noon, I-94 is closed in both directions at the Lodge Freeway. The northbound lanes of the Lodge are also closed at Jefferson Avenue.

There is also flooding on southbound I-75 after 7 Mile Road, eastbound I-96 at Grand River, southbound Lodge Freeway at Davison, and northbound Southfield Freeway at Plymouth Road. Drivers are urged to proceed with caution.

VIEW: Live traffic map

Michigan State Police said that traveling on surface streets is the safest option right now, as there are fewer low points than on the freeways. More freeway closures are possible as rain continues to fall.

A flood warning has been issued for Wayne County until 5:15 p.m.

Flood advisories have also been issued for Washtenaw County until 4 p.m. and Oakland and Macomb counties until 5 p.m.

