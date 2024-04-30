The 66-year-old Monroe County woman charged in the deaths of two siblings that prosecutors allege happened because she was drunk was in court for a probable cause conference Tuesday morning.

Marshella Chidester of Newport waived her right to the 21-day rule to have her preliminary exam scheduled. Her attorney said the amount of discovery in the case would require more time to prepare for the appearance.

The exam date was scheduled for June 27 at 8:20 a.m.

The prosecution said it could take a day, maybe more to get through the exam. Defense attorney Bill Colovos said he may also call two witnesses for the exam.

Chidester was arraigned on murder and drunken driving charges last week during an emotional hearing that included family members of the dead children. A vigil was held for the siblings late April 26 where hundreds attended to honor Zayn and Alanah Phillips.

Chidester posted a $1.5 million bond only five days after she appeared in court.

In addition to the criminal case, Chidester was sued by the victim's family. Their attorney said last week she along with the bar she had visited before the accident were named in a civil suit.

Colovos argued during her arraignment that she had a seizure before the crash and wasn't drunk - having only had one glass of wine at the bar before going to the boat club.

Colovos told the court that Chidester was well-known in the community and had previously worked as the head of the Swan Boat Club. He added she was invited to the party before the deadly accident happened.