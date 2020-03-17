Map of available free meals for students in Mich. amid school closures

article

The Michigan Department of Education has made a map of where school-aged children can get meals for free amid the school shutdowns during the coronavirus state of emergency.

You can access the map online here: www.mcgi.state.mi.us/schoolnutrition/.

The meals are available to all children for free. They’re provided under the program called Unanticipated School Closure Summer Food Service Program (SFSP).

Up to two meals per day may be served to all children ages 0-18. This includes students with disabilities ages 18-26 with an active individual education program (IEP).

The map will be updated twice each day during the school closure period.

Gov. Whitmer ordered on March 12 that all K-12 schools in the state were to shut down for the next three weeks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus Covid-19.

Since the first cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Michigan on March 10, Whitmer has also declared a state emergency, prohibited gatherings of more than 250 people, restricted visits to hospitals and other facilities, closed public spaces such as theaters, bars, gyms and casinos, and limited restaurants to carry-out and delivery orders.

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

