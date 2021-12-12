March For Our Lives event in Oxford held to honor the lives lost to the tragic shooting

March For Our Lives Michigan held an event on Sunday to honor the lives lost to the tragic shooting at Oxford High School and to help the community heal.

"We want to be out here supporting the community and making sure that they receive the mental health resources that they should get," said Zoey Rector-Brooks, an organizer of the event.

Educators, students, mental health and trauma professionals, and gun violence survivors shared their stories, resources and support at the event.

"My classmates and I were never supposed to see the look on my teachers face when we heard the shooting," said Ava Wilson, an Oxford High School student. "I was never supposed to text my mom at 12:51 p.m. ‘I love you’ and then my 15-year-old brother at the high school ‘are you okay, I need you to respond.’ Never did I think this would happen here, but it did."

The community-building event was held at Centennial Park in Oxford and included healing activities including chalk art and meditation, music and over 500 meals donated by World Central Kitchen. Detroit Area Youth Uniting Michigan (D.A.Y.U.M.) also helped host the event.