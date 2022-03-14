Marche du Nain Rouge returns to Detroit -- What to know

article

After two years of pandemic cancelations, Detroit's Marche du Nain Rouge is back.

Thousands parade through Midtown every year around the Spring Equinox to let the Nain Rouge, a mythological creature, know he isn't welcome in Detroit. Of course, a few supporters show up, too.

(Photo: Amber Ainsworth)

Stories of the creature, dubbed the Demon of the Strait, date back to Detroit founder Antoine de la mothe Cadillac. Legend has it that Cadillac had bad luck after having a run in with the creature.

When is Marche du Nain Rouge?

The 2022 Marche du Nain Rouge is Sunday, March 20.

Where is Marche du Nain Rouge?

The parade starts at Canfield and Second at 1 p.m. Before that, there will be live entertainment.

The parade ends near the Masonic Temple. There will also be after parties in the area.

(Photo: Amber Ainsworth)

What else do I need to know?

Marche du Nain Rouge is free. Parking is available at Wayne State University lots and structures. Prices vary by parking area, and Parking Structure 8 is the only one that accepts cash.

Costumes are encouraged.

