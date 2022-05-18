Marijuana muffin brought to Detroit charter school sends boy to hospital

One family says their son was rushed to the hospital after he was given a muffin laced with THC at a Detroit charter school.

"She said, 'They gave him a cannabis edible.' I said I’m on my way to the school now," said the aunt of a student.

The student is a 7th grader at University YES Academy. The woman said she was shocked to discover her 13-year-old nephew was given a marijuana edible at school.

"His heart (was) racing. His eyes red, bloodshot red, he was breathing hard - they had him in the room, the (EMT) took his vital signs," she said.

In a statement, the charter school confirmed to FOX 2 the incident happened Tuesday. They say, "A student brought food from home to the school and shared it with a few classmates. Later in the day, some of those students became sick."

The school did not say what made the students ill, but the aunt whose identity we’re protecting says it was a marijuana muffin.

"... It was so shocking," she said. "A kid bringing a cannabis edible muffin to school."

The teen's aunt shared the results of a drug test, after his family took him to the hospital. It turned up positive for cannabinoids.

"Just be cautious about what your kids are putting in their book bag, what they bring to school" she said. "Because anything can happen."

The school says it’s investigating, and they’re not sure if the student who brought the food or that child’s parents will face discipline at this point.

They say once the investigation is complete if laws or school policy were violated, the responsible parties will be disciplined and the police notified.

"What if my nephew was up under a medical condition and he fainted and died," she said. "Anything just can happen. It is just unbelievable. we need more answers to this."