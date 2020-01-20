Martin Luther King Jr. Day events around metro Detroit

The Metro Detroit area is offering a number of events and activities to honor the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

From film screenings to marches to musical performances, here's a list of just some of the celebrations taking place across the area:

Charles H. Wright Museum

The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History commemorates Reverend Dr. King with a variety of free museum-wide activities for the family. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the museum offers performances, moderated youth discussions, face painting, educational films, and more. Click here for the schedule.

Fox Theatre

Rev. Jesse Jackson is hosting Let Freedom Ring at the Fox Theatre at 7 p.m. Four people will be honored for furthering Dr. King's legacy. The evening will also feature artistic and musical tributes including performances by the Detroit Youth Choir, Pastor Marvin Winans, the Dr. Martin Luther King High School Dance Workshop, and more. Click here to learn more about the free event.

Comerica Park

We Out Entertainment is holding a mile walk around the perimeter of Comerica Park from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. They plan to meet at the tiger statue to march and honor Dr. King. Click here to register.

The Village Theater

Celebrate Dr. King with a civil rights-inspired concert by hip hop artist Shaun Boothe on the Main Stage at The Village Theater at Cherry Hill in Canton starting at 7 p.m. "The Unauthorized Biography Series" is a documentary-style music video that features some of the world's greatest cultural icons, including Dr. King, Malala Yousafzai, Oprah Winfrey, Bob Marley, Muhammad Ali, Barack Obama and more. Tickets are $15, click here.

Motown Museum

Over at the Motown Museum, you can learn about Motown's involvement in the civil rights movement, about Dr. King's speech recordings, and about the history of the Black Forum Label. The event will feature spoken word performances by Motown Mic: The Spoken Word contestants. Click here for ticket information.

Detroit Institute of Arts

Experts will be on standby to talk about artworks in the Detroit Collects exhibition as part of MLK Day. This section is free with general admission, and admission is free for residents of Wayne, Macomb, and Oakland counties. Check this out from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Click here for more.

Walled Lake

Starting at 5 p.m., the 22nd annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration will take place at Walled Lake Northern High School, including a multicultural dinner. Various local restaurants will prepare ethnic food from around the world. The event features keynote speaker Dr. Jay Marks, educator and Diversity and Equity Consultant with Oakland Schools. More info here.

St. Matthew's & St. Joseph's Episcopal Church

A rally and march for "jobs, peace, and justice" will take place at noon at the historic St. Matthew's & St. Joseph's Episcopal Church followed by a community meal, poetry, and music. It will feature guest speaker Rev. Luis Barrios, president of the Inter-religious Foundation for Community Organization Board of Directors. Learn more here.

Detroit Historical Museum

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. there will be a number of free events offered as part of the annual Beyond the Dream celebration at the Detroit Historical Museum. From performances to writing your own inspirational rap song to special guided tours, the museum offers activities for all ages. Register here

