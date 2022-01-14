article

Dozens of Southeast Michigan organizations and groups are celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day this year when a variety of events planned around Metro Detroit.

The year's first federal holiday, taking place on the third Monday of January, lands close to when the civil rights leader was born.

Here's some events to look out for if someone is looking to celebrate the day.

MLK Day at The Wright

The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History has five hours of presentations, keynote speeches, documentaries, and poetry that discusses the life and legacy of King.

The day's events kick off at 9 a.m. with an address from museum CEO Neil Barclay, Vice President Brittany O'Connor, Rev. Nicholas Hood III, and Ambassador Andrew Young before a discussion on history commences.

The Detroit Association of Black Storytellers and several other figures will discuss themes that intersect with King's life.

Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation

Admission to the Henry Ford museum will be free on Jan. 17.

The museum is also putting on an event titled With Liberty and Justice for All, which explores the evolution of freedom in the U.S. from the country's roots to its struggle for civil rights.

It'll focus on transformative moments in history like the civil war and the woman's suffrage movement, touching on iconography from American history like Rosa Park's bus and Abraham Lincoln's rocking chair.

Detroit MLK Day Virtual Rally and March

While COVID-19 canceled the scheduled event, a virtual rally celebrating water, climate, and communities and focusing on jobs, peace and justice is still planned Monday.

The virtual rally will take place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The rally will feature several speakers that highlight issues like access to clean water, environmental struggles, anti-war discussions, and affordable housing.

Detroit Institute of Arts

The DIA is putting on an Oscar-nominated film titled King: A Filmed Record…. Montgomery to Memphis with free admission on Monday.

The 185-minute film is a restored version of the original film that's been stored at the Library of Congress. It follows King's journey from 1955 to 1968 where he grew from a regional activist to the face of the fight for Civil Rights.

Full COVID-19 vaccination is required to enter the museum.

MLK Day Conversation with artist Jonathan Harris

The City of Detroit Office of Arts, Culture and Entrepreneurship, the Irwin House Gallery, and the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre will hold a conversation with Jonathan Harris, a Detroit-based artist known for his Critical Race Theory painting.

Director Rochelle Riley will introduce Harris, moderate Omo Misha, and special guest Cornelius Godfrey for a dialogue on issues of race and equality.

U-M MLK Jr. Symposium

The University of Michigan also has dozens of events scheduled this weekend and Jan. 17 that explores race through the lens of the military, medicine, reparations, and an array of other themes.

