Marvin's Marvelous Mechanical Museum demolition moving forward after site plans approved

Redevelopment plans that include demolishing Marvin's Marvelous Mechanical Museum will move forward after a unanimous vote from the Farmington Hills City Council on Monday night.

Plans for the site at Orchard Lake and 14 Mile include a Meijer store surrounded by other businesses. Updated renderings provided during Monday's meeting included changes per suggestions of the council, such as improved pedestrian markings and changes to the Meijer facade.

Marvin's Marvelous Mechanical Museum, a beloved arcade full of vintage machines, will be leveled to make room for the new development. A petition was started last year in an effort to save Marvin's.

Though the city is not able to get involved in landlord-tenant dealings, Farmington Hills Mayor Theresa Rich encouraged developers to consider giving the arcade space in their plans.

"To the extent that something could be worked out, wouldn’t that be lovely for everyone?" Rich said ahead of the vote to approve the redevelopment. "That is something we would very much like to see."

Rich said she has spoken to Jeremy Yagoda, the son of the arcade's founder, Marvin Yagoda, who said he would like to stay in Farmington Hills, preferably in the complex.

"What Jeremy is looking at is this is an opportunity to grow the business. He says they are at about 5,500 square feet now. He would like to be more like 10,000 square feet," she said. "He would love the opportunity to add birthday rooms so that they could have more parties there."