Mary Sheffield on curfews: “We’re holding parents responsible”

Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield says the city is at a turning point— one where curfews, housing, education, and cultural identity all converge to shape its next chapter.

In a one-on-one conversation, Sheffield laid out her vision for Detroit as a "destination of opportunity," emphasizing investments in neighborhoods, public safety, education, and affordable housing.

"For the first time in decades we have had population growth, which means we’re doing the right thing," she said. "We’re investing in public safety, affordable housing, our neighborhoods—everything important to attract and retain our population."



A City in Transition:

After losing two-thirds of its population over the past 70 years, Detroit saw growth in 2023 for the first time in decades. Sheffield credits that shift to deliberate policy choices—and says it’s just the beginning.

She wants to develop walkable, vibrant neighborhoods.

"It starts with our neighborhoods. It starts with our educational system," she said.

Crime and Curfews:

Public safety remains front and center in her platform—particularly when it comes to youth. A recent curfew policy change enacting steeper fines has sparked debate. Sheffield supports the measure.

"It’s a tool in the toolbox, and it sets a tone and a culture in Detroit—that we are taking this seriously, and that our babies matter," she said. "For 40, 50 years we’ve never increased the fines or the penalties. We decriminalized it and added the possibility to get parental responsibility training."

The policy includes options for parents to receive support and education rather than face solely punitive consequences.

"We’re trying to ensure that we’re holding parents responsible for where their kids are at 2, 3 o’clock in the morning when they’re minors," Sheffield added.

She pushed back against critiques of government overreach, saying, "It’s not normal for young people to be in their home and be scared that a bullet will come through and kill them."

Education: Critical Foundation:

On education, Sheffield said she sees her role as a partner to the Detroit Public Schools Community District—not a controller.

"It’s not about controlling the school system, but I can be a partner," she said.

She wants to boost after-school programs, literacy initiatives, and tutoring options, while proposing the creation of a Community Education Commission.

Sheffield also named chronic absenteeism as one of the biggest issues facing Detroit students and called for a coordinated strategy to address it.

Culture and Responsibility

The conversation also touched on culture and its influence on public safety.

"There’s no one solution when we talk about gun violence or public safety. It’s not just an elected official’s issue—it’s all of our responsibility," Sheffield said.

When asked whether leaders could help set a cultural standard around family or the types of figures society idolizes, Sheffield said her goal is to "educate."

In her view, the curfew policy is part of that broader effort. "It allows for parental education," she said.

What's next?:

Sheffield currently leads the field in both polling and fundraising in the race for mayor. Hilary Golston is conducting in-depth interviews with top contenders ahead of this pivotal election. The primary is August 5th.

All of the mayoral candidates in Detroit were offered the chance for 1-on-1 interviews. Many of them will be featured in the days leading up to the election.