Massive backup on I-94 in Detroit after semi truck rolls over, hits median

Drivers heading both directions on I-94 should find another route in Detroit after a semi truck hit another car and flipped over in the eastbound lanes.

A little before 10 a.m. on Tuesday, the semi truck collided with a passenger car in the eastbound lanes and flipped over onto the concrete barricade.

Traffic heading east on I-94 was narrowed to just one lane and backed up for miles. The truck's cab was flipped over on top of the barricade and into the westbound lanes, narrowing traffic in that direction to one lane as well.

Drivers heading either direction should find another route as the crash is cleaned up and investigated.

It's unknown if anyone in either vehicle was hurt.