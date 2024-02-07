article

Michigan State Police helped apprehend six people after seizing numerous drugs and firearms following a trafficking investigation in Saginaw this week.

The mid-Michigan drug bust was the final phase of a three-month search for illegal substances in the area by the Bay Area Narcotics Enforcement Team, also known as BAYANET.

They recovered meth, fentanyl, crack, heroin, as well as thousands of dollars in cash and a stolen car.

Police seized the guns and drugs during the execution of nine high risk search warrants in the early hours of Feb. 6. Various teams from MSP assisted BAYANET, stretching from local law enforcement to federal agencies.

Six people were lodged at local jails on numerous felony charges. There were also no injuries.

MORE: Pontiac and Taylor asphalt companies plead guilty to bid rigging in federal court

The haul from police includes:

3 KG of crystal methamphetamine

3KG of fentanyl

1 OZ each of crack and heroin

225 oxycodone pills and 100 Suboxone strips were seized during the searches

Three rifles & three handguns, (two of which were stolen) were seized

$65,000 in US currency.

2 SUVs were seized

A stolen Chrysler 300 was recovered.