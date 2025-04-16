Massive tree branch crashes through driver's windshield; city says it isn't responsible

The Brief Susan Lesner says a large tree branch fell and went though her windshield while she was driving in Sterling Heights. The Mayor says the city is not responsible for the incident and likened it to "An act of God." Lesner was at Ryan and 15 Mile when it happened and is considering a legal battle.



It happened in Sterling Heights -a large tree branch falls from a tree that’s on city property That branch hits a moving vehicle causing damage.

Susan Lesner wants to be reimbursed for damages and the cost to rent a vehicle - but the city is denying responsibility

The backstory:

"I was really confused and shaken up, and all I could think about was my three kids - like if one of them were sitting there, and it was upsetting," said Susan Lesner.

Lesner was driving near Ryan and 15 Mile last month when it happened.

"A gigantic branch that came through my window," she said. "I'm not sure why I didn't swerve, but I kept driving, and then I realized glass was flying on me."

It was March 20th and Lesner was heading to Warren where she works as a teacher. She says the trees are on Sterling Heights property and the city should be responsible for restoring her vehicle and helping to pay for her car rental.

"I believe the city is responsible," she said.

But the city says it is not their responsibility, citing governmental immunity.

"I saw the pictures, it was very scary but it could have been a lot worse. The main thing is she's safe and she is not hurt," said Mayor Michael Taylor. "It's just a freak accident like an act of God.

"I understand why she wants the city to be held responsible for that. I rely on the advice I get from our attorneys to tell us what we're required to do. If it was me, I'd pay it out of my own pocket, but I can’t do that with taxpayer money."

The mayor says city crews did maintenance work late last year on the trees and there were no issues reported.

As the Fox 2 problem solvers met with the mayor we just want to know is there any way that can help Susan.

"If we did something that needs to be addressed, I’m going to look into that," Taylor. "But I don’t know what we can do in terms of financially supporting this."

Photos courtesy of Susan Lesner