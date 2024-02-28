Matrix Human Services to renovate community center, bring new services to Detroit's east side

Brad Coulter has big plans.

The president and CEO of Matrix Human Services is excited to offer Detroit's east side Osborne Community more resources - in the form of a business incubator and co-working space.

"There's nothing like it on in this area," he said. "And there's a lot of entrepreneurs and a lot of students that like to come in here as well, and use our space."

Senator Debbie Stabenow secured $2 million for upgrades to the center on E. McNichols near Gratiot. Right now this location offers so many programs for residents.

"We run all of our teen programming out of here - so we have after-school programming," he said. "We have a computer lab that a lot of the community uses."

Matrix - also has housing programs here, and Head Start programs in many other locations. But Matrix also works with the City of Detroit on the Skills for Life program - offering training and putting Detroiters to work.

"We have some of our workers here who went from unemployment to full-time jobs with the City and they came through Matrix to get their start," Mayor Mike Duggan said.

And now - even more opportunities.

"It's going to be a drop-in workspace - we're going to have workstations," Coulter said. "The entire building is already Wi-Fi available for the community - but this is going to give them formalized places where small businesses, students, whatever, can come in and use the space."

The renovation will add a second-story loft to one of the rooms and expand into the church.

Right now the facility's church is only used on Sundays. The renovation will involve removing all the pews- and putting in tables and chairs so it can be used the rest of the week as well.

"It's our only community center, but we really are embedded in the neighborhoods and making a difference with families," Coulter said.

"We're not talking about scaling back - we're talking about investing and building the kind of first-class facility this neighborhood deserves," said Mayor Mike Duggan. "Congratulations."

Renovations are expected to start in a couple of weeks and be completed in the fall.

For more information about Matrix Human Services GO HERE.