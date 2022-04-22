Matthew and Kelly Stafford back for SAY Detroit Education Center ground breaking

A pile of dirt is a symbol of change in Detroit's Lipke Park neighborhood. It’s the first step toward building the Kelly and Matthew Stafford and Friends Education Center.

Although Stafford is now an LA Ram and a Super Bowl champion, he and his wife haven’t forgotten this city or its people. That’s why he’s back.

The Staffords teamed up with Say Detroit Play to build a new education center, which is expected to be completed by late 2023.

"Just to be able to affect kids in a positive manner, and this new thing is going to be so much better for it," Matthew Stafford said. "We're excited to be a part of it and humbled to be a part of it."

"You spend 12 years here, and you get to know the people here, you want to invest in a place like this," said Kelly.

Matthew Stafford played 12 years for the Detroit Lions - and his impact wasn’t just on the field. He and his family gave back to the community through the years.

Before Matthew and Kelly left for LA last year, they donated a million dollars toward the 20,000-square foot expansion.

"We're really proud that people like Kelly and Matthew Stafford go someplace else, but never lose the Detroit that is within them," said Mitch Albom.

"The center has assisted me with my growth as a scholar and athlete," said one teen boy.

"The center is also a community for me. not only is it a neighborhood, but it’s a sense of belonging." added a teen girl.

Illiteracy in Detroit’s low income neighborhoods has been a tough battle for the youngest Michiganders.

Michigan is one of 18 states declining in early literacy. It’s in the bottom ten for African-American students in that subject.

Nationally, more than 60 percent of low income families don’t have books in their homes.

Half of kids — from low-income families — start first grade a year or two later than their peers.

And one age-appropriate book is available for every 300 families in low-income neighborhoods.

"That is the coolest part about this, is being able to come here when it opened (and) see and kind of follow some of the kids that are growing big and moving onto college and doing big things."

Matthew and Kelly Stafford

