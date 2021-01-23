Sources: Matthew Stafford approached Lions about trade, team to field offers

After 12 years with the Detroit Lions, quarterback Matthew Stafford has requested a trade and the team has agreed to try to make it happen.

FOX 2 Sports Director Dan Miller says sources indicated that Stafford approached the team to see if both sides mutually agreed on the decision and said the team is now exploring the option and the process of fielding offers is "moving forward."

"Not a guarantee he will be dealt but it is on the table," tweeted Miller, who is also the team's play-by-play announcer. "This was in the works before Holmes and Campbell were hired."

The Lions have had many changes over the past couple weeks, hiring Dan Campbell as the new head coach and Brad Holmes as the General Manager.

