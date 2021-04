McDonald's is planning to hire nearly 4,000 employees in Metro Detroit.

Of that number, about 500 of those jobs will be in Detroit. The company said it is part of efforts to hire more than 10,000 people across Michigan.

Job seekers can visit McDonalds.com/careers to learn more and apply to a restaurant near them or they can text "APPLY" to 36453.