McLaren patient stuck in limbo after cyberattack affects prescriptions

Patients at McLaren are struggling to get life-saving prescription medications after this week's cyberattack.

Nneka Machupa is a former nurse who is now fighting cancer. She knows first-hand what it's like on the hospital's side of things during a crisis – but now sees it from the patient's standpoint.

"I want to live and I know I don’t just want to have pain and I know I sound angry because I am," she said.

McLaren Health Care confirmed they were targeted by a criminal cyberattack earlier this week. They added their hospitals are still functioning and emergency departments continue to operate as normal with surgeries and procedures happening as scheduled. However, some non-emergent appointments, tests, and treatments are being rescheduled as a result of the attack.

Machupa needs medicine, including morphine – but due to the attack, she can't get what she needs to alleviate her pain.

"In order for us to get our medication, our doctors can send it to a pharmacy or to a hospital," she said.

Machupa's doctor is at McLaren’s Karmanos Cancer Center and they sent an e-script to a nearby CVS.

"They don’t have it," she said. "We don’t have enough of the medication because we have so many people with the computer outage coming to get their prescriptions."

Machupa's doctors sent a prescription to Ascension Providence but even that didn't work: she says a pharmacist would not provide the medicine.

"My doctor from Karmanos Cancer Center sent the e-script over and he’s not on staff so he’s not going to fill my prescription," she said.

We asked Ascension about the denial and that health group said they were able to help.

"The patient was able to pick up her medicine, thankfully. And no one else should have a similar issue"

Along with the need for medicine, she's also got some upcoming appointments as her cancer has returned.

"It has caused me tremendous runaround. I am sick," Machup said.

McLaren says they are making progress toward getting systems back online.

"We deeply regret the impact this disruption has had on our patients, including those patients whose appointments have been rescheduled. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this cyber attack has caused."

Machupa says moving forward she hopes to concentrate on living rather that trying to get medication

"I’m 75 and 3/4 young. I got life to live," she said.