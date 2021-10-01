McNichols business thoroughfare transformed by multi-million Detroit investment

A multi-million dollar project to overhaul McNichols on the west side of Detroit, is complete.

Cutting the ribbon on the new McNichols streetscape - the area of Six Mile west of Livernois has been transformed. A $7 million dollar makeover meant to welcome new businesses, restaurants and housing.

"Celebration, change and connections - that's what today is about," said Dr. Geneva Williams, Live 6 Alliance.

"We have much to be thankful for, " said University of Detroit Mercy President Dr. Antoine Garibaldi "Broad new sidewalks and pavements, bus stop bump-outs, parking, and bicycle lanes, innovative double street lights, bright and shiny new storefronts are ready to welcome new businesses."

Garibaldi is one of the many community partners involved in the transformation.

"The legislative body, the administration, and the community coming together," said City Councilman Roy McCalister, District 2.

"This is what neighborhood development looks like," said Mayor Mike Duggan.

This pandemic project is part of the Strategic Neighborhood Fund - new streetscapes in neighborhood business districts have happened on Livernois and Grand River and Kercheval.

East Warren is next and the mayor says more are on tap.

"I'm hoping with the American Rescue Plan money and the support of City Council - we're going to do this on Dexter and a number of other areas," Duggan said.

It is welcome news for Detroiters who've watched so much development take place Downtown and in Midtown, now seeing their neighborhoods get some much-needed attention.

Advertisement

"When we started this process we said the one thing we want to leave you with is a corridor you are proud to live around - that you're proud to own your business on," said Caitlin Marcon, DPW. "And I think, if you look out the window today - we have accomplished that goal."