The public got its first peak at what could be a region-defining construction project at Michigan plans to remove a highway and replace it with a boulevard.

Construction on I-375 and it's transformation into a six-lane roadway is planned for 2025.

On Wednesday, the Michigan Department of Transportation held its first public meeting to discuss the massive construction project. If you missed the presentation last night, you can watch it online here.

There are also ways to leave comments and ask questions here as well.

Shared during the meeting were renderings of what a future roadway might look like there. In a video posted online, a camera tracks over a digital version of the region. It starts at Mack Avenue and goes south I-75, highlighting the interchange configuration.

From there, the new boulevard takes the viewer to the Detroit Riverfront.

The boulevard would run at city street level from I-75 to Jefferson Avenue. From Jefferson Avenue, it would become a four-lane boulevard until reaching Atwater Street.

"The existing I-75/I-375 interchange would be rebuilt with a smaller footprint and enhanced connectivity," the website reads.

A map of design also shows where roadways would be removed and land would be made available for reuse.

