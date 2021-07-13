MDOT reopens right lane of SB I-75 at Big Beaver after tanker crash

The Michigan Department of Transportation said the right lane of southbound I-75 has opened at Big Beaver Road in Troy and that a single lane northbound is expected to re-open Wednesday.

All lanes of the of the freeway have been closed since the fiery crash of a tanker truck into the divider wall on Monday on the freeway at Big Beaver, causing significant damage to the pavement and wall.

In a release, MDOT says the reopening of the right lane will allow traffic to move on the freeway while crews rebuild the damaged center and left lanes, along with the barrier wall that separates both directions of traffic.

In order to minimize expected delays, the entrance ramps to southbound I-75 will remain closed at Crooks and Big Beaver roads until the repair work is completed.

On northbound I-75, crews will reopen the right lane during the afternoon hours on Wednesday, July 14. This will allow for the rebuilding of the center and left lanes that were also significantly damaged during the crash. To minimize expected delays, crews will keep the entrance ramps at 14 Mile and Rochester roads closed during repairs.

A fuel tanker caught fire on I-75 at Big Beaver in Troy, Michigan, on Monday, July 12, 2021. Photo credit: Nick Bianchi

Once the repairs to the left and center lanes are complete, crews will then begin rebuilding the right lanes in each direction.

