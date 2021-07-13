When will I-75 reopen after tanker truck fire in Troy?

After Monday's massive fire involving a tanker truck on a new section of I-75 in Troy, the Michigan Department of Transportation said it expects to open at least one lane on the southbound side of the highway.

MDOT said on Tuesday, 24 hours after the fire started, that it was expecting to be able to open one southbound lane of I-75 at some point on Tuesday. Additionally, MDOT said it hopes to open one northbound lane of I-75 on Wednesday. Several ramps to the southbound lanes of the highway will remain closed to limit traffic.

RELATED: I-75 closed in both directions after tanker truck crash

MDOT spokesperson Rob Morosi said that, tentatively, they hope to have the highway completely reopened by August 1 but that is dependent on weather and the progress of rebuilding the freeway damaged in the fire.

There was not a timetable given for the reopening of the ramps in either direction.

Video released by Troy Police shows the tanker truck crashed into the center concrete median around 1:15 p.m. on Monday, burning a massive fire fueled by thousands of gallons of gasoline on the highway which was recently finished after several years of construction.

The unnamed driver of the truck, a 46-year-old man from Saint Clair, Michigan, was in the center lane and just passing the exit for Big Beaver in Troy when he suddenly veered over into the left lane, just in front of a small SUV.

DETOUR: Both directions of I-75 closed after tanker fire, here's the detour

The tanker narrowly avoided the SUV but then collided with the concrete barrier separating the two directions of traffic. All traffic in the northbound lanes immediately came to a complete stop and that's where the dashcam video ends.

The fire burned for about two hours before it was finally extinguished by foam brought in by an Oakland County truck.