Meet Art the Clown at 'Terrifier 3' screening in Michigan

"Terrifier" actor David Thornton will visit Michigan donning his full Art the Clown costume and makeup as part of a "Terrifier 3" event this fall.

Thornton will be joined by film director and Art the Clown creator Damien Leone at Emagine in Canton on Oct. 25. Before the movie is shown, the pair will answer questions during a live Q&A. Reserve your Q&A spot here.

The next day, Thornton will be decked out in his creepy costume for photos. VIP tickets, which are $150, are needed for this opportunity. A ticket includes a professional photo with Thornton and Leone, and up to four people can be in the picture.

The photo opp is your only chance to meet Thornton in costume. Get photo tickets here.

"Terrifier 3" is scheduled for release in the United States on Oct. 11. In the latest film, Art the Clown returns to ruin the holidays for Sienna Shaw and her brother.