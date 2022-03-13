Meet DMC hospital's 'Born in the 313' babies on 313 day!

Meet the five babies born at DMC hospitals on 313 Day; a holiday celebrated in Detroit on March 13th because it shares the city's area code!

Introducing Lola'Jade, a healthy baby girl born at DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital on 313 Day.

Baby Lola'Jade was born at 1:10 a.m. weighing in at five pounds, six ounces and measuring 18.5 inches, according to DMC.

(PHOTO: Detroit Medical Center) Lola'Jade; born at DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital on 313 Day

Introducing Jersey, a healthy baby boy at DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital on 313 Day.

Baby Jersey was born at 1:29 a.m. weighing seven pounds, nine ounces and measuring 19.7 inches, according to DMC.

(PHOTO: Detroit Medical Center) Jersey; born at DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital on 313 Day

Introducing Charlie, a healthy baby girl born at DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital on 313 Day.

Baby Charlie was born at 6:12 a.m. weighing in at five pounds, twelve ounces and measuring 17.5 inches, according to DMC.

(PHOTO: Detroit Medical Center) Charlie; born at DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital on 313 Day

Introducing Nigel, a healthy baby boy born at DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital on 313 Day.

Baby Nigel was born at 8:40 a.m. weighing in at five pounds, two ounces and measuring 17 inches, according to DMC.

(PHOTO: Detroit Medical Center) Nigel; born at DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital on 313 Day

Introducing Dream, a healthy baby girl born at DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital on 313 Day.

Baby Dream was born at 10:46 a.m. weighing six pounds, fourteen ounces and measuring 19.5 inches, according to DMC.

(PHOTO: Detroit Medical Center) Dream; born at DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital on 313 Day

Pure Detroit has partnered with DMC for a decade to dress the newborn's up in "Born in the 313" onesies on this special day.

"Our newest and youngest citizens represent joy and hope for Detroit's future, said Kevin Borsay, co-owner of Pure Detroit, in a press release. "We are so happy that this day represents the 10th year of our ‘Born in the 313’ campaign, celebrating new life in the city."