Meet Jellybean, the dog providing comfort to crime victims and witnesses in Wayne County

A black Labrador and golden retriever mix named Jellybean has an important job - comforting crime victims and witnesses while they are going through legal proceedings in Wayne County.

Jellybean was trained at Leader Dogs for the Blind before going to the Canine Advocacy Program (CAP), which is managed out of CARE House of Oakland County. Then, earlier this year she was adopted by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office's chief of information and technology, Mark Hindelang.

Now, Jellybean comes to work with Hindelang and heads to Child Advocate Jamie Buchholtz. From there, she meets with victims and walks with them to court.

According to the prosecutor's office, state law allows dogs to be in court whenever children younger than 16 are testifying. Her role stretches beyond children in the courtroom, though.

The prosecutor's office said Jellybean has comforted victims of all ages during pretrial interviews, including victims of sexual assault and domestic violence. She has also been there for murder witnesses.

"I have wanted to have a canine advocate for years, but several things must come together for this to happen. I am so pleased that Mark and Jamie have shown such commitment and dedication to provide our crime victims with an exceptional new advocate," Prosecutor Kym Worthy said. "Jellybean’s contribution has already been invaluable. She is helping to soothe children and adults who are faced with a difficult and unusual situation. We look forward to her service for years to come."

In addition to the training Jellybean underwent with Leader Dogs for the Blind, she underwent six weeks of training. She must not react to courtroom distractions, needs to be able to walk on a leash without pulling, and must be able to sit and say position while her handler moves out of her sight range.

During her training, Wayne County Court Services provided an empty courtroom so that mock trials could be conducted with WCPO volunteers. This assured that she would get used to the noises and movement associated with being in court.

