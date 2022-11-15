Meet Winnie Brinks, Michigan's first woman Senate majority leader

Last week, Winnie Brinks was selected to be Michigan's first woman Senate majority leader.

"Every day, it sinks in just a little bit more," said Brinks (D-Grand Rapids). "I think we’ve seen this throughout Michigan now and politics, we're seeing women at the very highest offices. We are occupying those seats in the halls of power, and I think it really sends a strong signal."

When asked if she thought she would be making history for women, she said no.

"I've been a little bit surprised by my success," she said.

Brinks, 54, says that success came from hard work and perseverance. Since last week's decision, the senate majority leader elect says women have reached out, sharing what this moment means for them.

"It's really fun these days to check my email and see how much this means to other people. It’s not just me. So, I feel it's a big responsibility to carry that with me every day, and I hope to do them proud," she said.

For the first time since 1983 Democrats will have a trifecta in Lansing. Come January, they'll have a majority in both chambers and work with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Brinks says their first priorities include strengthening childcare services, education, and reproductive rights. She says they'll also look at right-to-work.

"Now we have the opportunity to govern, to move some of our legislation that we’ve been talking about on our agenda for decades in some cases," she said. "

Now, Brinks wants other women to know there's a seat at the table for them. too.

"Your voice is heard, and we bring in your stories every day to the Capitol with us," she said.