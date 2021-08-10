Meijer offering $10 coupons to any college students that get COVID-19 vaccines at its pharmacies

Meijer is offering $10 to college students that complete their COVID-19 vaccination at one of their department stores.

The latest incentive to getting vaccinated comes after a slew of coronavirus vaccine mandates in the armed forces and at colleges in Michigan were announced in recent weeks.

Meijer said its $10 coupon could go toward any purchase for college students.

"Returning to campus is a huge and exciting step toward normalcy following the pandemic that disrupted so much of our lives. But to continue on that path, we encourage everyone who is able to receive the vaccine to take this important step," Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said.

The promotion will run until Sept. 30.

In order to be eligible, college students will need to have their first COVID-19 dose administered by Sept. 30 at a Meijer pharmacy. Once they have completed their vaccine series, they'll be given a coupon that's redeemable in store for the next 28 days.

The $10 discount won't be the biggest incentive to get vaccinated, but it is the most recent. Michigan just wrapped up its vaccine lottery that awarded $5 million in daily and top cash prizes. However, it appears not to have made much difference to the state's vaccine rate - which remains low.

RELATED: Unvaccinated Michiganders making up ‘vast majority’ of new Covid hospitalizations

Advertisement

Cases have surged to more than 900 a day in Michigan, according to the state's most recent tally of daily infections. Hospitalizations are also starting to tick up, with Metro Detroit doctors seeing unvaccinated patients making up the vast majority of those cases.