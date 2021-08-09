Michigan reports 2,720 cases of COVID-19 since Friday (daily averages at 906 per day) and 8 deaths

On Monday, Aug. 9, Michigan reported 2,720 cases of COVID-19 and 26 deaths since Friday and 8 new deaths linked to the virus. Six of the eight new deaths were confirmed via vital record reviews.

That's an average of 906 cases per day, down slightly from Friday's report of 1,321 cases per day.

This brings the total to 913,220 cases and 19,958 deaths.

The state also announced it will increase its reporting from two days a week to three days a week and will be updated Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

MORE: How to register for the Michigan COVID-19 vaccine lottery

Where to get a COVID-19 vaccine near you

There are currently three different vaccines that have been approved by the FDA: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. The three vaccines do not guarantee you won't be sick but all three have high efficacy rates in preventing serious illness and decrease the chances of hospitalization if you do get ill with COVID-19.

Simply putting your name on the county list is one way to get a vaccine, eventually, but there are ways you can be proactive to find a vaccine faster.

Contact tracing

Michigan officials are also urging people to download the MI COVID Alert app to help notify of possible exposure and with contact tracing.

Authorities are still urging everyone to answer their phones if you get a call from the health department. Text messages are also now being sent in advance of the incoming call.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, everyone is also still reminded to keep doing the basics to stay healthy - wear a mask, wash your hands and keep your distance from other people.