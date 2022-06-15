Meijer shopper charged $1,500 for $68 purchase

A western Michigan shopper likes her new planter but not enough to pay the price 23 times.

Casey DeBruyn is trying to untangle her finances after her debit card was repeatedly charged for a $68 purchase at a Meijer store in the Grand Rapids area. The hit to her bank account: $1,500.

Meijer, the Michigan-based big-box retailer, has acknowledged that some customers recently have been overcharged for certain purchases. The company said the problem rests with Chase Bank, which processes debit and credit card payments.

"I’m still out about $1,300 because they did credit me three of the $68 fees. But that’s it," DeBruyn told WOOD-TV.

RELATED: Michigan swimmers can now order and drink booze in public pools

Chase said it is "working to address any duplicate transactions."

Meijer customers who were affected can call (877) 363-4537.