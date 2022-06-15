Now residents can have their drink and swim with it too.

A new legislation aimed at Michigan businesses loosens the rules on food and alcohol consumption in public swimming pools. On Tuesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill that allows service of alcoholic drinks to swimmers under certain circumstances.

A release from Whitmer said it "creates entrepreneurial opportunities" that enables businesses to "maximize business" this summer.

"Offering unique experiences for families and visitors in a safe, well-regulated manner is an important goal as we look toward the future of Michigan’s hospitality industry," said Rep. John Cherry, D-Flint. I’m proud to work with my colleagues to offer these new opportunities for economic expansion, giving a boost to mid-Michigan businesses."

"The Bavarian Inn Zehnder Family applauds Governor Whitmer and the Legislators for approving the swim up bar legislation," said Michael Keller Zehnder, Bavarian Inn Lodge in a release. "This will enable hospitality business operators the opportunity to provide a new experience for their guests which will boost the Michigan Tourism Industry."

For businesses to serve alcohol at public pools, they'll need to pay an annual fee for an on-premises public swimming pool permit of $350.

Requirements to serve booze include: