Melvindale bakery allegedly sold drugs causing deadly overdose, police raid

A Melvindale bakery was busted for dealing drugs according to police. Michigan State Troopers raided the business after someone overdosed and died.

Prescription pills, cold hard cash, and a lot of high-end jewelry was the haul from a home in Melvindale as well as Joseph’s Bakery and Grill.

According to authorities you could score suboxone and sabaya, pizza and percocets.

MSP says the target of their investigation - a 31-year-old man - was directly involved in a fatal overdose and peddled prescription drugs out of the restaurant.

"My heart goes out to the family that lost their child and it’s just really unfortunate that it happened so close to home," said a woman who works at a neighboring restaurant.

She and a co-worker say they never could’ve imagined state troopers would execute a search warrant at the low key bakery and grill next door.

"All the guys, the manpower coming in and out of here searching for things," she said. "I can’t believe what they found."

Or that the man who runs the place would be involved in a drug investigation.

"You don’t ever know what happens behind closed doors so, I guess I'm just sad to see that someone so young who had something good going for him just threw it away," she said.

Detectives from the Narcotics Enforcement Team seized more than 300 prescription pills and more than $5,000 in cash in the raids.

Authorities are not yet sharing information about the victim overdosed.



