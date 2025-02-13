Melvindale police chief faces cancer battle - but department isn't letting him do it alone

The Brief Melvindale Police Chief Robert Kennaly is battling cancer with support from his community and department. Kennaly is beloved by his officers and is credited for leading the department through the tragedy of Cpl. Mohamed Said's murder in the line of duty last year. Melvindale police officers have set up a GoFundMe (link below) to raise money for Chief Kennaly's medical needs.



The Melvindale police chief is facing a major health battle - but his department says he isn't doing it alone.

"He's loving, caring and he's always there for everybody," said Melvindale police Cpl. Mohamed Hacham.

Hacham says his chief - Robert Kennaly is a lot more than a leader. Just ask his officers what he means to them.

"He's a mentor," Lt. Humayun Rahman. "He's someone we've always looked up to and whenever we need advice - he's the first person we always approach."

"I know a lot of police officers - including my brother - including me - we look up to him as a father," said Ordinance Officer Ahmed Said.

For Ahmed Said's brother - Cpl. Mohamed Said - Chief Robert Kennaly was one of the reasons he became a police officer.

Kennaly was his mentor and his guide. And when Said was killed in the line of duty in July - it was Chief Kenally who guided his department through the crisis.

But now Kenally is facing his own crisis - a cancer diagnosis - and his officers are rallying around their chief.

Corporal Hacham set up a GoFundMe that's raised several thousand dollars within several hours - maybe not surprising for someone who gives his all to his community. He even hands out gifts to residents in need at Christmas.

"That's what it's about this time of year - is giving back to the community - giving back to the people," he said in a previous interview.

Melvindale Police Chief Robert Kennaly.

They say you can't keep a good man down - and such is the case with the chief - who is still working even while fighting this battle.

"Even though he's not physically here he's working from home," said Rahman. "Believe it or not - the other day we had to literally push him out of the department because he did not want to leave."

The chief has spent his life serving the community - first in the military and then as a police officer rising through the ranks - telling FOX 2:

"It is different for me to have people help me this time. Something to get used to. It is very overwhelming with all the support that I am receiving and I am truly blessed."

"It's not his struggle alone - we're all struggling with him," Rahman said. "And we made it very clear to him that this is not your fight alone - we're all with you in this fight."

"He says it's another bump in the road and we'll get over it - just like all the other stuff we had going on," said Cpl. Mohamed Hacham.

"We know he'll beat this disease and he will be back," Rahman said.

What you can do:

If you would like to help, the GoFundMe donation link is HERE.

The Source: Information for this report was taken from interviews with members of the Melvindale Police Department.

Melvindale Police Chief Robert Kennaley



