Melvindale officer Mohamed Said's End of Watch call: Served with 'courage and valor'

Hundreds of police officers from across the state and country were in Melvindale on Friday for the funeral of officer Mohamed ‘Mo’ Said, who was killed last week when he was responding to a report of a suspicious person.

A public service was held Friday morning at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center. That ceremony included a 21-gun salute and a final sign-off for the 26-year-old officer.

Following the 21-gun salute was the emotional ‘End of Watch’ call for Officer Said. The end of watch is a ceremonial call made after a police officer's death in the line of duty.

The police dispatcher issues one call to the officer, followed by silence, then a second call, and a second moment of silence.

Depending on the police department, dispatchers may then offer words in memory of the officer. In the case of Officer Said, the dispatcher making the call held three moments of silence for Officer Said and then told the story of his final call – and what he meant to the community.

The call opened with the dispatcher declaring priority traffic. This prevents other calls from disrupting the moment.

Above the video from Friday's service. You can also read the transcript below.

"Dearborn United Dispatch Center requesting priority radio traffic. All units please standby.

Dearborn United Dispatch Center Car 67. (silence) Dearborn United Dispatch Center Car 67. (silence) Status check, please. (silence) Dearborn United Dispatch Center Car 67. Acknowledge.

Final call.

Dearborn United Dispatch Center Corporal Mohamed ‘Mo’ Said badge number 10 end of watch Sunday, July 21, 2024.

Officer Said was shot and killed while investigating a suspicious person's call. During the investigation, one of the subjects fled on foot and during a subsequent struggle produced a handgun and Officer Said suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

He gave of himself, serving this community with courage and valor. The men and women of the Melvindale Police Department are forever grateful and proud to have served with Corporal Said.

We shall never forget his ultimate sacrifice. Corporal Said is now secure from his chore of duty. He leaves behind a loving family and a grateful community. He may be gone, but he will never be forgotten.

Corporal Said, rest in peace, sir. Rest in peace.

Dearborn United Dispatch Center is clear of priority radio traffic July 26, 2024."