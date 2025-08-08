Melvindale police lieutenant accused of 3 assaults to face a judge Friday

The Brief A Melvindale police lieutenant is accused of assaulting three different people who were stopped by police. Matthew Furman is charged with assault and misconduct in office for the alleged assaults, which happened in 2021 and 2024.



A Melvindale police lieutenant accused of assaulting people while working three separate times will face a judge Friday, a day after the prosecutor's office announced charges against him and detailed the alleged crimes.

Lt. Matthew Furman is scheduled for arraignment at 9 a.m. on charges of three counts of assault and three counts of misconduct in office.

The backstory:

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, the first alleged assault happened on July 23, 2021. Authorities said that on that day, Furman joined a pursuit that ended in Dearborn.

When the pursuit was over and the suspect was being held on the ground by other officers, Furman allegedly kicked the suspect in the leg and ankle multiple times while he was being placed in handcuffs.

The other two alleged assaults happened last year - one in April and one in July.

On April 13, 2024, Furman stopped a woman in the parking lot of a school in the 19600 block of Wood Avenue in Melvindale for expired plates and no insurance. He asked the woman for her license and registration. According to authorities, the woman did not comply but continued to ask Furman questions until he opened her door and tried to force her out of the vehicle.

When he couldn't get her out of the vehicle, he allegedly tased her in the leg before ordering the woman and her children out of the vehicle.

A few months later, on July 20, 2024, Furman again allegedly used force during a traffic stop. According to the prosecutor's office, he stopped a 36-year-old Melvindale man in the area of Homestead Avenue and Wall Street in Melvindale for improper plates. When the man said he did not have his identification with him, Furman told him to get out of the vehicle and place his hands on the vehicle's roof.

The prosecutor said the man did so. While the man was standing with his hands on the vehicle's roof, Furman allegedly tased him in the back. Other officers then arrived to assist with arresting the driver. Once those officers got the man on the ground, Furman allegedly put his food on his ribs.

The driver was injured, and medics were called to the scene. While the man was being treated by the Dearborn Fire Department EMS, Furman allegedly got into an argument with the driver, which led to the officer grabbing the man by his shirt and hair and pulling him against the fire truck.

What they're saying:

"It is important to remember that the majority of our police officers are bravely placing their lives on the line every day and proudly serving with the utmost integrity. The alleged behavior of this officer is a criminal and does a disservice to the men and women who have taken an oath to protect and serve all of our citizens," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy.