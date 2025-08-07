Melvindale police officer charged with misconduct, assault and battery

article

A Melvindale police officer has been charged in three separate incidents, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Thursday.

Officer Matthew Furman is charged with three counts of common law offense - misconduct in office and assault or assault and battery and two counts of felonious assault.

Common law offense misconduct in office carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, felonious assault carries a maximum penalty of four years in prison and assault and battery carries a 93-day misdemeanor.

Furman, 40, is expected to be arraigned on Friday.

The backstory:

The three cases he has been charged in connection to are:

July 23, 2021, in the area of Outer Drive and Dartmouth Street, Dearborn

A 35-year-old Taylor man fled from a traffic stop and at 3:54 p.m., Furman was in the area of Outer Drive and Palmer Street when he joined the pursuit of the driver. Officers pursued the suspect to the area of Outer Drive where Van Buren Township police officers were able to disable the driver’s vehicle.

The driver attempted to flee the scene on foot but was tackled by officers. While he was being held by officers, Furman allegedly kicked the man multiple times in his leg and ankle when he was being secured in handcuffs.

April 13, 2024, 19600 Block of Wood Avenue, Melvindale

Just before 10 a.m. Furman conducted a traffic stop of a Detroit woman’s vehicle in a school parking lot in the 19600 block of Wood Avenue for expired plates and no insurance.

During the stop, Furman asked the woman for ID. She did not comply and continued asking him questions.

Furman allegedly then opened the driver’s side door of her vehicle and attempted to forcibly remove her from the driver’s seat.

When Furman failed to remove her from the car, he allegedly deployed his department Taser, striking the woman in her left leg.

Furman then allegedly ordered the woman and her minor children in the backseat of the car, to exit the vehicle. Medics were called to the scene to treat the woman for her injuries.

July 20, 2024, near Homestead Avenue and Wall Street, Melvindale

Just before noon, Furman conducted a traffic stop of a Melvindale man’s vehicle near Homestead Avenue and Wall Street for improper plates.

During the stop, Furman asked the man for his identification, and he said he did not have it with him. Furman then asked him to step out of his vehicle and place his hands of the roof of the vehicle.

Once the man stepped out of his vehicle and placed his hands on the roof, Furman allegedly deployed his department issued Taser, striking the man in the back. It is then alleged Furman kicked the man in his leg and deployed his Taser again, striking the man in the back.

Additional Melvindale police officers were dispatched to the scene to assist in the arrest of the driver. Once officers placed the man on the ground, Furman allegedly placed his foot on the driver’s rib area.

Medics were called to the scene to treat the man for his injuries. While being treated by members of the Dearborn Fire Department, Furman allegedly got into a verbal altercation with the man - which escalated into a fight.

Furman allegedly then grabbed the man by his shirt and by his hair and pulled him against the fire truck.

What they're saying:

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy issued a statement on the charges.

"It is important to remember that the majority of our police officers are bravely placing their lives on the line every day and proudly serving with the utmost integrity," said Worthy. "The alleged behavior of this officer is a criminal and does a disservice to the men and women who have taken an oath to protect and serve all of our citizens."