Melvindale police officer kicked, injured during traffic stop

During a traffic stop, a Melvindale police officer was kicked multiple times and sustained injuries to his legs, according to the department.

On Tuesday night, the officer saw a black Kia Forte speeding south on Dix Rd. in Melvindale, near the Red Roof Inn.

"The vehicle was speeding and ran over a few orange construction cones," the Melvindale Police Department posted on Facebook. The officer "pursued the vehicle, which finally stopped near Bloomfield Street."

The 20-year-old driver did not have his license and told the officer to look him up, according to police. The officer then asked for proof of insurance and the driver became verbally hostile and started reaching around inside the vehicle.

Upon the officer's request to turn off the vehicle and hand over the keys, the driver declined and proceeded to raise his window.

Concerned for his own safety, the police officer retreated to his vehicle, called for backup, and utilized the public announcement system to instruct the driver to lower the window, according to police. After multiple orders, the driver lowered the driver-side window but refused to get out of his vehicle.

"The officer reached to open the door, and the driver grabbed the officer’s arm," stated Melvindale police. "The door opened, and the driver attacked the officer, kicking him multiple times and grabbing the officer’s duty vest."

Backup police officers arrived and took the suspect into custody.

"The driver was ticketed, arrested, and taken to jail. The vehicle was impounded," police added.

The officer's legs were injured during the attack; he was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is set to recover.