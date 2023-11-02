Melvindale police rent room, buy dinner for homeless man

On Oct. 29, Melvindale police officers were called to the Moonlight Motel, 18734 Dix Road, on a report of a wheelchair-bound man taking shelter under the awning.

Officers spoke with the man, and found out that he was homeless. He and his emotional support cat had lost their place to live after his mother had died.

With it being a cold night, officers pooled their own money together and rented him and the cat a room, along with buying them each dinner and some extra snacks.