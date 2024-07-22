Melvindale police shooting suspect wanted • Biden drops out of election • What's next for Democrats

A $30,000 reward is offered for information that leads police to a man suspected of killing a Melvindale police officer.

Michael Lopez, 44, fled after allegedly shooting and killing officer Mohamed Said on Sunday morning.

According to police, Said was responding to a suspicious person call at a gas station near Oakwood and Dix around 11:30 a.m. when he spotted Lopez with several bags but no vehicle. Police said the officer went to check to see if Lopez was homeless and needed help, but Lopez ran away.

"To my knowledge, he does have an extensive background. I'm not sure if he was on parole at this time or what it was, but he does have a criminal history for assault, for the exact same thing that took place with B&Es, and now he's got homicide on his jacket," Melvindale Police Chief Robert Kennaley said.

Lopez is 6 feet, 1 inch tall, and weighs 245 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Tips can be submitted to Melvindale police at 313-429-1070 or the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS.

"My heart bleeds for the family, my heart bleeds for my officers," Kennaley said. "This is something that should have never taken place."

President Biden drops out of election

After numerous Democrats called on President Joe Biden to drop out of the presidential election, he announced Sunday that he was no longer running.

Biden released a statement announcing that he would no longer seek re-election.

"It's been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term," he wrote in the statement posted to social media.

He also took to X to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president.

"Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this," Biden said.

Who will replace Biden?

With President Joe Biden out of the running, a new Democrat will now replace him on the ballot - but who?

The Democratic National Convention has two paths for moving forward and selecting a new candidate.

The first is a virtual vote that would select and lock in a new nominee before the convention in Chicago, which begins on Aug. 19. The second option is one that neither party has faced since 1968: an "open" convention.

After announcing that he was backing out of the race, Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. Some Democrats have hopped on board with that endorsement, while others haven't put their support behind the current VP.

Democratic Sens. Jon Tester of Montana and Peter Welch of Vermont stopped short of throwing their support behind Harris. Welch said in an interview with The Associated Press that he thinks the party needs to "take a little pause and express our appreciation for the president."

Trump says he 'took a bullet for democracy'

A week after an assassination on Donald Trump, the former president visited Grand Rapids for a rally.

During that rally over the weekend, Trump addressed the shooting that left him with an injured ear.

"Last week, I took a bullet for democracy," he said. "As I said earlier this week, I stand before you only by the grace of Almighty God."

After the assassination attempt on July 13, Trump announced his running mate, Sen. JD Vance. Both Trump and Vance were in Michigan this weekend.

Michigan is one of the handful of crucial swing states expected to determine the outcome of November’s presidential election. Trump narrowly won the state by just over 10,000 votes in 2016, but Democrat Joe Biden flipped it back in 2020, winning by a margin of 154,000 votes on his way to the presidency.

Our dry stretch comes to an end as thunderstorms move in on Monday afternoon.

Thieves made off with around 10 Wagoneers from the Warren Stamping Plant early Monday. Michigan gas price averages are up 10 cents from this time a week ago, according to data from AAA. Beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, the southbound Telegraph Road ramp to westbound I-696 will be closed, with traffic detoured on southbound Telegraph Road to westbound 12 Mile Road, then southbound Orchard Lake Road to westbound I-696. Southfield police will provide an update Monday morning after a man was shot Wednesday outside of Starter's Bar & Grill on Evergreen. The suspects in a child abduction that prompted an Amber Alert early Sunday are still wanted.

Netflix eliminating cheapest ad-free plan

Netflix said Thursday it is nixing the Basic plan for U.S. and French subscribers.

The move will require customers with the Basic tier to make a membership change to continue watching content on the streaming platform.

"The Basic plan has been discontinued," the Netflix Help Center pages for both U.S. and French plans and pricing said Thursday morning. "You can change your plan at anytime."

Netflix charged $11.99 per month in the U.S. for the Basic plan and did not run ads.

The elimination of the Basic plan in the U.S. and France, announced during the release of Netflix’s second-quarter earnings, follows all U.K. and Canadian audiences losing access to the plan earlier in the year.