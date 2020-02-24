Melvindale's Forget Me Not sells estate sale items for suicide prevention

Kim Gross is surrounded by stuff - clothing, handbags, furniture and artwork.

"A gazillion pieces I'm sure," she laughed. "We have just about anything that you would want."

They are all items donated from high end estate sales - so you can get some good stuff at a great price.

Her business is called "Forget Me Not" a warehouse attached to a church on Outer Drive in Melvindale. You wouldn't even know it was here, if not for the sale signs on the door - it's sort of a hidden treasure.

"People usually have a wonderful reaction when they come through those doors," Gross said.

Kim has been here for about eight years and she loves it - but how she got here, is another story.

"There isn't any rhyme or reason - there isn't like a playbook that you can go to," she said.

Advertisement

In 2006 her nephew Bradley took his life when he was just a 21-year-old in medical school. Two years later her daughter-in-law, Karen, a 26-year-old high school math teacher died from suicide, as well.

"Two blows like that - it was like I just wanted to go to bed," Gross said. "It takes the wind out of you.

"Then one day I said I need to do something - it was really a healing thing for me."

Forget Me Not is a 501-C-3 - a charity that hopes to help save lives and heal others.

"We support suicide prevention and mental health awareness - so all of our profit goes to that cause," she said.

Kim Gross of Forget Me Not

They have raised thousands of dollars over the years and you can find them on Facebook and eBay and at auctions in Ohio. Currently they are getting ready to pick up two huge shipments.

She even has bowls of snacks throughout the store in case you get hungry because you might be there for a while.

"It's definitely not a place where you can only go in for ten minutes - you need an hour, you need time to get through it," said Gross.

So Kim invites you to come on out. They are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The more you spend, the more money they raise - in memory of their loved ones to help our loved ones - at Forget Me Not.

"When you're doing something for the good - it makes you feel better," she said.

For more online, CLICK HERE.



