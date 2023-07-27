Memorial being built to honor Wynter Cole Smith - not all neighbors are happy about it

A memorial for 2-year-old Wynter Cole Smith is being built where her body was found earlier this month.

Little Wynter was the toddler kidnapped from Lansing and then found strangled in a Detroit alley.

"I’m doing this because it needs to be done," said Kenyatta Knight.

Not everyone in the neighborhood wants the memorial,however.

"I don’t want it be like I’m not being compassionate because my heart breaks, that’s a 2-year-old, she didn’t even get a chance to live, so my heart really breaks," she said.

But the memorial is being built in the alley between Olympia and Edgewood right behind this neighbor’s house.

It was against her fence — and then was moved over. But she says it’s still hard for vehicles to access her property through the alley.

"I just feel like it should be somewhere that’s more open instead of an alley behind someone’s house))

Knight says he doesn’t personally know Wynter’s family.

"This is my first day coming in on this to try and help him out so I really don’t know too much about it," Knight said. "But you know it’s like doing a good deed."

But to build this you need proper permits and you need permission from the homeowner — according to a city spokesperson.

"We’re just asking that the community here is asking that we get somewhere that we can actually place a gazebo or a memorial for her," the upset neighbor said.

"I mean it’s no biggie, if we've got to take it down and move it elsewhere I mean we will get it up somewhere," Knight said.

Although everyone agrees that a memorial should be built, the question remains as to where.

The memorial is being constructed to honor Wynter Cole Smith. Inset: Smith



