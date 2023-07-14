Wynter Cole-Smith kidnapping: AG handling all Michigan charges after crimes spanned multiple counties

article

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel will prosecute state charges against the man accused of kidnapping Wynter Cole-Smith.

Rashad Trice, 26, is facing numerous charges in three counties - Ingham, Wayne, and Macomb - stemming from the alleged assault of Wynter's mother and the 2-year-old's kidnapping.

Nessel said her office will review and reissue previous charges already issued by the other prosecutors. She said her office is also reviewing police reports to bring potential murder charges against Trice.

Nessel and the prosecutors say that having the AG's office handle the case will allow for more resources for both the prosecution and Wynter's mother. Additionally, it will consolidate the cases into one trial instead of three trials.

"This is a tragic case, and by consolidating the prosecution into one venue, we are recognizing the hardship the surviving victim and family continue to face," Nessel said. "I am grateful for the partnership with Prosecutors Dewane, Lucido, and Worthy which allow all of us to place the victims’ needs first while seeking justice for Wynter and her mother."

Trice is accused of sexually assaulting and stabbing his ex-girlfriend before kidnapping her daughter on July 2. He was arrested July 3 after a chase in St. Clair Shores.

When he was caught, Wynter was not with him, prompting an Amber Alert.

Wynter's body was found July 5 in a Detroit alley after phone location data led investigators to that area.

Trice is also facing federal charges stemming from the kidnapping. If convicted of the federal charges, he could face the death penalty.