Memorial Day Weekend traffic: Michigan road work projects, lane restrictions continuing through holiday

While the Michigan Department of Transportation is suspending many road projects for Memorial Day Weekend, others will remain active.

From 3 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Tuesday, 81 out of 146 projects statewide will have lane restrictions removed.

Related: How to get your vehicle ready for road trips

These projects and lane restrictions will remain active through the holiday weekend:

Metro Detroit

Macomb County

- I-94 has one lane open in each direction between 23 Mile Road and County Line Road with the westbound I-94 exit ramp to 23 Mile Road closed, along with the 23 Mile Road entrance ramp to eastbound I-94 closed.

- M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) has two southbound lanes open between 9 Mile and 8 Mile roads.

- M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) has two lanes open in each direction between 14 Mile and Wellington Crest roads.

- M-53 (Van Dyke Avenue) has two southbound lanes open at 14 Mile Road.

- M-59 has the eastbound right-turn lane to Schoenherr Road closed.

Oakland County

- Cass Avenue is closed over I-94.

- Grand River Avenue is closed over I-94.

- Grand Boulevard (MacArthur Bridge) bridge to Belle Isle has the right lane closed.

- I-75 has the southbound ramp to eastbound 14 Mile Road closed.

- I-75 Business Loop (BL) has all southbound lanes closed from Prospect Street to South Boulevard, with one northbound I-75 BL lane closed from Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to South Boulevard.

- I-96 has two lanes open between Kent Lake Road and I-275, with ramp closures.

- I-696 has two lanes open between I-275 and Lahser Road, with ramp closures.

- M-1 (Woodward Avenue) will have two lanes open between M-102 (8 Mile Road) to I-696.

Wayne County

- I-94 has the westbound ramps to northbound and southbound M-10 closed.

- I-94 has the eastbound ramp to Grand River Avenue closed.

- I-96 has the westbound ramps to M-39 (Southfield Freeway) closed.

- I-96 has lane closures from Schaefer Highway to M-8 (Davison Highway).

- I-275 has two lanes open from Eureka Road to 5 Mile Road.

- I-375 has lane closures at Madison Street and M-3 (Gratiot Avenue). There is one lane open on the ramp to Madison Street. The southbound M-3 ramp to I-375 closed, along with the northbound I-75 ramp to southbound I-275 closed.

- M-10 (Lodge Freeway) has the ramps to eastbound I-94 closed.

- M-102 (8 Mile Road) will have two lanes open from M-1 (Woodward Avenue) to M-53 (Van Dyke Avenue).

- US-12 (Michigan Avenue) will have two lanes open from Elm Street to Firestone Street.

- US-24 (Telegraph Road) will have two lanes open between 6 Mile Road and M-102 (8 Mile Road).

Upper Peninsula

- I-75 in St. Ignace, Mackinac County, has one lane open in each direction using the outside lanes.

- I-75, Chippewa County, will have one northbound lane open over the Pine River.

- M-26, Keweenaw County, is closed at the Silver River west of Brockway Mountain Drive. Detour via US-41.

- M-69 in Crystal Falls, Iron County, is closed at the Paint River bridge. Detour via North 6th Street, Fairbanks Drive and Wagner Street.

- M-123 north of Newberry, Luce County, has one lane open in alternating directions via temporary signals.

- US-2 in St. Ignace, Mackinac County, has the south side of the overpass over I-75 closed. One lane is open in each direction using the north half of the bridge.

- US-41 in Houghton, Houghton County, has one eastbound lane closed at Franklin Square.

- US-41, Houghton County, has one lane open in alternating directions at Massie Road north of Chassell via temporary signals.

- US-45, Ontonagon County, has one lane open in alternating directions over the East Branch of the Ontonagon River via temporary signals south of Rockland.

- US-141, Iron County, has one lane open in alternating directions over the Net River via temporary signals.

Northern Lower Peninsula

- I-75, Cheboygan County, will have northbound traffic shifted to southbound I-75 with a movable barrier wall.

- I-75 Business Loop (BL), Roscommon/Crawford county line, will have one lane of alternating traffic with a temporary traffic signal.

- M-119 in Harbor Springs, Emmet County, will have one lane of alternating traffic with a temporary traffic signal.

- US-23, Alcona County, is closed from Black River Road to F-41 with a detour on local roads.

- US-31 in Alanson, Emmet County, will have southbound traffic detoured on Milton Road.

West Michigan

- I-96 in Grand Rapids, Kent County, will have one lane open in each direction between Cascade Road and M-11 (28th Street). Lane closures are in effect on the ramps from M-11 to westbound I-96.

- I-196, Ottawa County, will have one eastbound lane and two westbound lanes open between Zeeland and Hudsonville.

- I-196 Business Route (BR) (Byron Road) in Zeeland, Ottawa County, is closed at the I-196 interchange. The westbound I-196 ramp to westbound I-196 BR is open while all other ramps at the interchange are closed.

For more information, contact MDOT Grand Region Communications Representative John Richard at 616-262-1565. Follow the Grand Region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDOT_West.

Southwest Michigan

- I-69, Eaton and Calhoun counties, will have the following restrictions:

- One lane open in each direction between I-94 and Stine Road.

- The southbound I-69 ramp to M-78 is closed.

- The northbound I-69 ramp to eastbound I-94 closed and detoured.

- The Ainger Road ramp to southbound I-69 is closed and detoured.

- I-94, Calhoun County, has two lanes open in each direction between Helmer Road and M-96 (Michigan Avenue).

- I-94, Kalamazoo County, has the westbound ramp to Portage Road closed. Portage Road has one lane open in each direction.

- US-12, Branch County, has single-lane closures in place with traffic shifts from Willow Lane to West Old Chicago Street in Coldwater, and one lane open over the Coldwater River with a temporary signal.

- US-31, Berrien County, has one lane open in each direction between US-12 and M-139.

- US-131, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph counties, has one lane open in each direction between Schoolcraft and Three Rivers.

Central Michigan and Thumb

- I-69, Lapeer County, will have one lane open in each direction from M-24 to Lake George Road with a traffic shift. The eastbound I-69 ramps at M-24, Wilder Road, and Lake Pleasant Road are closed.

- I-69, St. Clair County, has lane closures and traffic shifts in place from M-19 to Taylor Road. The westbound ramps at Wales Center Road and Taylor Road are detoured.

- I-69 Business Loop (BL) in Port Huron, St. Clair County, will have westbound lanes closed from 24th Street to I-94 BL; detoured via I-94 BL, Lapeer Street, and 24th Street.

- M-15 in Davison, Genesee County, will have shoulder closures and a reduced speed limit from Potter Road to Dodge Road.

- M-20 in Mt. Pleasant, Isabella County, will have one lane open in each direction with a center turn lane from Summerton Road to Mission Road.

- M-25, Sanilac County, will have a lane closure in place at Forester Creek with a temporary traffic signal.

- M-57 in Montrose, Genesee County, will have a traffic shift in place over the Flint River.

- M-65 in Twining, Arenac County, will have a single-lane closure over Big Creek with a temporary traffic signal.

- M-90 in Croswell, Sanilac County, is detoured over the Black River via Todd Road, Galbraith Line Road, and Wildcat Road.

- US-10, Bay County, will have westbound lanes closed from Bay City to the US-10/I-75 interchange; detour via M-13, M-84 and northbound I-75. The eastbound US-10 ramp to southbound I-75 is closed, along with 3 Mile Road over US-10.

- US-10 Business Route, Midland County, will have lane closures and traffic shifts. The Eastman Road ramp to eastbound US-10 is closed and detoured via the Wackerly Street entrance ramp.

Southern Michigan

- I-69, Clinton County, has one westbound lane closed between Lowell Road and I-96.

- I-75, Monroe County, has the following restrictions:

- One lane closed in each direction with a traffic shift between Erie and Otter Creek roads.

- The northbound exit ramp to Otter Creek Road is closed.

- I-94, Jackson County, has the following restrictions:

- The westbound on and off ramps at Elm Avenue are closed and detoured.

- The westbound on and off ramps at Parma Road are closed and detoured.

- I-496, Ingham County, has the following restrictions:

- One lane is open in each direction between Grand Avenue and Lansing Road.

- The Capitol Avenue and Pine Street bridges over I-496 are closed.

- M-60, Jackson County, has the northbound ramp to westbound I-94 closed and detoured.

- M-99, Hillsdale County, has one southbound lane closed with a temporary traffic signal near Camden Road.

- M-99, Ingham County, has one lane closed in each direction between Petrieville Highway and Wilbur Highway.

- US-23, Washtenaw County, has the following restrictions:

- Willis Road is closed over US-23.

- The southbound US-23/Willis Road entrance and exit ramps are closed.

- The eastbound Willis Road entrance ramp to northbound US-23 is closed.

- US-23 and US-12 each have one lane open in each direction at the interchange.

- US-127, Ingham County, has one lane closed in each direction between the Jackson County line and Howell Road.

- US-127/I-496, Ingham County, has the following restrictions:

- The eastbound I-496 ramp to northbound US-127 is closed.

- The southbound US-127 ramp to westbound I-496 is closed.

- US-127, Jackson County, has one lane closed in each direction just north of McDevitt Road.