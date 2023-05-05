'My life has been demolished'; Parents give emotional statements during sentencing for son's killers

One man was sentenced to life in prison while another was given a minimum prison time of at least four decades in prison after both were convicted in the shooting death of 2-year-old Brison Christian.

Darius Lanier, 20, and Eugene Hubbard, 22, killed Brison and injured his 9-year-old brother after shooting the vehicle they were traveling in June 2021. Authorities say the defendants were seeking revenge for the death of a friend when they mistakenly identified the SUV the Christian family was in.

Both defendants were convicted in a jury trial last April.

Hubbard, who was considered the accomplice in the murder, was sentenced to life in prison. Lanier, the shooter, was convicted of second-degree murder and was given a sentence of 43 years and nine months to 70 years in prison.

"My life has been demolished since you took my son from my family," said Tempest Christian, Brison's mother. "Time will never heal this."

Both Tempest and her husband Brian say life hasn't been the same since they lost their son.

For Tempest, any happy thought is tainted by her new reality. For Brian, he had to learn how to live again.

"I never planned to leave this Earth before my children," he said. "I wanted them to bury me and not the other around. It was like these last couple years changed me."

What motivated me was my children. I just found myself finding things not funy. I just loss the purpose of life," he added.

The tragic shooting two years ago was the latest in a string of shootings on Metro Detroit freeways at the time. The two kids were with their parents and were on their way home from basketball practice on I-75 at the time of the shooting.

Both men were charged with first-degree murder, three counts of Assault with Intent to Murder, one count of Discharge from a Vehicle Causing Death, one count of Discharge from a Vehicle Causing Injury, two counts of Discharge from a Vehicle, and eight counts of felony firearm.

They pled not guilty to the charges before being bound over for circuit court.

A trial commenced in early April, and they were found guilty on April 21.

More Coverage