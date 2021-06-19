Expand / Collapse search

Family holds candlelight vigil for 2-year-old Brison Christian

By Camille Amiri and Fox 2 Staff
Family, friends, and community joined on Saturday night for a candlelight vigil to honor 2-year-old Brison Christian after being murdered in a freeway shooting on I75.

DETROIT, Mich. - The Family of Brison Christian, the 2-year-old who died after a driveby freeway shooting on I75, holds a candlelight vigil on Saturday. 

RELATED: MSP search for shooter after toddler killed on I-75, says family 'targeted' after Thursday night event

Michigan State Police announced hours before the vigil was held that they arrested multiple suspects in the murder of Brison Christan. 

RELATED: MSP arrest multiple people in murder of 2-year-old after freeway shooting on I75

Christian was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting that took place on Thursday night. 

According to police, they believe that the family was targeted after leaving their 9-year-old sons' basketball game.

Police say Christian is the nephew of a DPD officer. 

Christians family says they hope this incident will bring change to the community. 

Another vigil is scheduled for Monday, June 20, at 7 pm at Mumford high school in Detroit. 