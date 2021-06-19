Family holds candlelight vigil for 2-year-old Brison Christian

The Family of Brison Christian, the 2-year-old who died after a driveby freeway shooting on I75, holds a candlelight vigil on Saturday.

Michigan State Police announced hours before the vigil was held that they arrested multiple suspects in the murder of Brison Christan.

Christian was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting that took place on Thursday night.

According to police, they believe that the family was targeted after leaving their 9-year-old sons' basketball game.

Police say Christian is the nephew of a DPD officer.

Christians family says they hope this incident will bring change to the community.

Another vigil is scheduled for Monday, June 20, at 7 pm at Mumford high school in Detroit.