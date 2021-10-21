Men impersonate police officers to rob women in Detroit

article

Detroit police are looking for men who impersonated officers to rob two women early Thursday.

According to police, the victims were sitting in a vehicle in the 600 block of Covington when two men approached them around 1:15 a.m. The men said they were police officers responding to a call.

The suspects took the victims' keys and purses and walked back to their car, which was parked a short distance from the women. A third man was driving the getaway car.

Police said the victims tried following the suspects, but one of the suspects pulled out a handgun. The suspects reversed and fled east on Covington.

Cameras at a Project Green Light gas station captured video of the suspects after the robbery.

The getaway vehicle is described as a white Pontiac G6 that had no plates and a black mark on the driver's door. Police said the driver's door had no handle and the car's tires were missing hubcaps.

The first suspect is described as a black man between the ages of 50-60. He has a dark complexion and a gray beard. He was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, and a ski mask, which was down and exposing his face. He was also wearing a blue and brass badge on his neck. He was armed with a black semiautomatic handgun.

The second suspect is described as a black man between the ages of 25-30. He is about 5 feet, 7 inches to 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds, and has a goatee. He was wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans, and also had a blue and brass badge on his neck.

Police did not have a description of the third suspect.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call police at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.