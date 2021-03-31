VIDEO: Men smash Royal Oak salon door with rock, steal ATM
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are looking for two men who broke into a Royal Oak salon to steal an ATM early Monday.
The men used a rock to smash the door of Alex Emilio Salon at 409 S. Main Street around 2:30 a.m.
Surveillance video shows the men removing the ATM from the business in about 30 seconds before fleeing.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 248-246-3500.
Two men broke into a Royal Oak salon to steal an ATM on March 29, 2021.