Men steal flat-screen TVs, 9 pairs of shoes during Detroit home invasion

Detroit police are looking for three men who stole televisions and shoes from a home last month.

Police said the men broke a window at a home in the 15400 block of Kentfield around 10:40 p.m.

They stole a 48 inch TV and 75 inch TV, as well as nine pairs of men's shoes before fleeing in a white SUV.

Surveillance video inside the house showed one of the men walking around the home during the crime. He is described as black with a slim build. He stood about 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall, and was wearing a black hat with "Detroit" written across the front, a gray hooded sweater, black jogging pants, and black shoes.

Descriptions of the other men are unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.