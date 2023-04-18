Meridian Wind, DTE's largest wind farm in Michigan now up and running

DTE says its massive new wind farm capable of generating power for tens of thousands of homes is now up and running.

The Meridian Wind project, which spans three townships and includes 77 turbines in Midland and Saginaw counties, will help electrify 78,000 homes, the company said.

Development of the wind farm started in 2021 when the utility company began construction after purchasing the land securing the proper permits. Meridian Wind is the 20th and largest wind park in DTE's portfolio.

"We know this is the right thing to do for our customers, our company and our communities," said Brian Calka, vice president of renewable energy sales and project development.

"In addition to bringing even more clean energy to the grid and supporting Michigan’s overall decarbonization goals, these projects help strengthen our economy by creating and sustaining jobs and by bringing millions of dollars in additional tax revenue to the communities that host this infrastructure," he said in a statement.

MORE: Ford, DTE working on renewable energy plan that would grow Michigan's solar power by 70%

In total, the company's solar and wind projects generate electricity for 750,000 homes - and represents $3 billion in investments.

The company says it is adding approximately 1,000 megawatts of renewable energy each year in 2025. The goal is to provide renewable energy to 4 million homes by 2042.