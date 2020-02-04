Metro Airport passenger taken for testing due to coronavirus symptoms

Precautions at Detroit Metropolitan Airport are underway after a passenger was discovered to be showing coronavirus type symptoms.

The passenger was transported to an area hospital for further testing, according to a Metro spokesperson. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is handling the case.

DTW is one of 11 airports that were chosen to have enhanced screening with passengers coming from China or who have been to China in the last two weeks, or those who have come into contact - potentially - with the coronavirus.

Confirmed cases of coronavirus around the globe have skyrocketed since Chinese health officials first identified the virus January 7. Now more than 7,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed worldwide.