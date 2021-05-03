Metro Detroit animal shelter in urgent need of supplies -- Here's how to help

Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit, a shelter in Dearborn, is in urgent need of many items for the pets it cares for.

The shelter currently needs:

Spray cheese

Cream cheese- regular and whipped

String cheese

Hot dogs and lunch meats

Pupperoni's, Snausages, Canine Carryout soft treats

Canned chicken

Canned tuna

Lick up/squeeze up treats for cats

Fish oil supplements for cats/dogs

Calming Care supplement

Long-lasting chews - rawhides (Must be made in the U.S.)

Baby food

Dog leashes

Medium dog collars

Medium dog harnesses

Items can be dropped off at the shelter at 2661 Greenfield in Dearborn on Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

FAMD also has an Amazon Wishlist, which allows you to buy items from the website and send them directly to the shelter. See the wishlist and purchase items here.