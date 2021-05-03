Metro Detroit animal shelter in urgent need of supplies -- Here's how to help
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit, a shelter in Dearborn, is in urgent need of many items for the pets it cares for.
The shelter currently needs:
- Spray cheese
- Cream cheese- regular and whipped
- String cheese
- Hot dogs and lunch meats
- Pupperoni's, Snausages, Canine Carryout soft treats
- Canned chicken
- Canned tuna
- Lick up/squeeze up treats for cats
- Fish oil supplements for cats/dogs
- Calming Care supplement
- Long-lasting chews - rawhides (Must be made in the U.S.)
- Baby food
- Dog leashes
- Medium dog collars
- Medium dog harnesses
Items can be dropped off at the shelter at 2661 Greenfield in Dearborn on Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
FAMD also has an Amazon Wishlist, which allows you to buy items from the website and send them directly to the shelter. See the wishlist and purchase items here.