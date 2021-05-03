Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit animal shelter in urgent need of supplies -- Here's how to help

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Pets and Animals
FOX 2 Detroit

DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit, a shelter in Dearborn, is in urgent need of many items for the pets it cares for.

RELATED: Spend a day with a Dearborn shelter dog

The shelter currently needs:

  • Spray cheese
  • Cream cheese- regular and whipped 
  • String cheese
  • Hot dogs and lunch meats 
  • Pupperoni's, Snausages, Canine Carryout soft treats 
  • Canned chicken
  • Canned tuna
  • Lick up/squeeze up treats for cats
  • Fish oil supplements for cats/dogs 
  • Calming Care supplement 
  • Long-lasting chews - rawhides (Must be made in the U.S.)
  • Baby food
  • Dog leashes
  • Medium dog collars
  • Medium dog harnesses

Items can be dropped off at the shelter at 2661 Greenfield in Dearborn on Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

FAMD also has an Amazon Wishlist, which allows you to buy items from the website and send them directly to the shelter. See the wishlist and purchase items here.